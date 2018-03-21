Keith Urban Releases New Single, ‘Coming Home,’ Featuring Julia Michaels

Keith Urban has released a brand-new single, “Coming Home.” The song, which features pop star Julia Michaels, is the third single Urban has shared from his upcoming Graffiti U album.

“‘Coming Home’” started with an idea I had of using the intro of one of my favorite [Merle] Haggard songs ‘Mama Tried’ – to build an entirely new song around it. Then, I took the

idea to J.R. Rotem and he put some chords around it. I jotted down the first words that the

music made me feel, jumped on a mic and sang the chorus.”

“Hearing that rolling Haggard guitar lick sparked memories of my childhood – and my dream to

come to America.” Urban continued. “I knew right then the story (of the song) was about the

struggles of being in a city where your dreams have brought you, but far from your home –

wherever, whomever and whatever that is for each of us.”

Urban also had high praises for Michaels who, in addition to her singing career, has written songs for artists like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, Fifth Harmony and more.



“Julia’s writing contribution extended into the idea of the need to want to physically be home,” boasted Urban. “She summed up the whole story in one sentence. “Yeah, I know

it’s only one call away, but it’s not the same.” For me, that simple phrase said so much,

especially when she sang it!”

Urban listed Haggard as a co-writer on the song, after getting the approval from Haggard’s wife, Theresa, and son, Ben.

“I called Theresa Haggard and Ben Haggard to play them what we’d been

working on,” Urban said. “It was important to me to have their blessing- and I’m so grateful that they love the song.”

Graffiti U will be released later this year. Although Urban has yet to announce a release date, he does reveal the album has been done for a while.

“You never finish, you just give up,” he says. “The hard part is realizing that I finished the album ages ago and that I’ve actually started the next one but nobody has told me. I have to delineate when the end of that one is, otherwise I will just go on and on!”

Urban will kick off his Graffiti U Tour on June 15, with Kelsea Ballerini serving as his opening act. Dates are available on his website. Download “Coming Home” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Keith Urban