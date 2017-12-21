Keith Urban Reveals Favorite Childhood Christmas Memories

Keith Urban is the proud father of two little girls, nine-year-old Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret, six, with his wife, Nicole Kidman. The “Female” singer loves to celebrate Christmas with his family, mostly because of the fond memories of his own holidays years ago.

“We had great Christmases growing up. I really, really enjoyed them,” Urban says. “Mostly, we’d go to the beach, ’cause there it’s summertime [in Australia]. Load up the station wagon and head off to the beach.”

Much like his children likely do with their parents, Urban recalls being the first one up, long before anyone else.

“I have great memories of getting up early and going and jumping on your parents’ bed and getting them up,” recounts Urban. “Then of course you tear open the presents and then it’s done and it’s like eight in the morning, and you’ve got all morning now to sort of wish you had more presents to open. We had great Christmases growing up. I really, really enjoyed them. Mostly, we’d go to the beach, you know, ’cause there it’s summertime. Load up the station wagon and head off to the beach.”

Urban isn’t the only country star who associates Christmas with sand. Dierks Bentley also said, growing up in Arizona, he thinks of sand more than snow during the holiday season.

Urban is working on a new album in 2018. He will ring in the New Year by performing at Nashville’s Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville, along with Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Cheap Trick and more. Tickets are available on the event website.