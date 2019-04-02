Keith Urban Performs ‘Blue Kentucky Girl,’ Jumps Out of Cake at Loretta Lynn Birthday Concert

Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert took place in Nashville on Monday, April 1, with some of country music’s biggest artists taking the stage to pay tribute to the genre icon. One of those artists was Keith Urban, who delivered the first performance of the evening with his rendition of Lynn’s “Blue Kentucky Girl.”

“I never thought I would get to meet you, let alone be your date for an awards show,” Urban told Lynn ahead of his performance, referencing their trip to the 2005 CMT Awards as a photo from the evening flashed on screen. “I had the best time though — it was fantastic. So thank you very much for a wonderful night out.”

The 51-year-old also explained that when he was performing in a cover band back in Australia, the band often had a female singer, which led to the group covering Lynn’s songs.

“This is a song I wanted to do despite the fact that it’s sung by a girl, because I’ve always loved this song,” he said before launching into a soulful piano rendition of “Blue Kentucky Girl” that immediately had the audience in the palm of his hand.

“Blue Kentucky Girl” was originally written by Johnny Mullins, with Lynn recording the song and releasing it in 1965.

Later in the show, Urban fulfilled Lynn’s one birthday wish when he jumped out of a giant purple wooden cake emblazoned with the words “Happy Birthday.”

“I am so excited to celebrate my 87th birthday with all my friends,” Lynn had said in a statement ahead of the evening. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true. The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!”

“Miss Loretta- you asked me to jump out of a cake for you- and I would do it again every time !” Urban wrote on Instagram after the show. “Thank you for a truly surreal and gorgeous night of music , heart, stories , magic , and LOVE!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!!

Love ALWAYS. – KU.”

Other performers during the concert included Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Cam, Randy Houser, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Margo Price, George Strait, Martina McBride, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and more. The first half of the show was dedicated to Lynn’s solo hits, while the second half of the evening celebrated Lynn’s iconic duets with Conway Twitty.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin