Keith Urban Wears ‘Big Little Lies’ Shirt to Celebrate Season Finale

Sunday, July 21 marked the Season 2 finale of Big Little Lies, with various cast members taking to social media ahead of the show to reflect on the soon-to-air episode.

While Keith Urban doesn’t star on the HBO drama, his wife, Nicole Kidman, does, and the musician made sure to share a message of support on Sunday on Instagram.

Urban used the platform to post a photo of himself wearing a shirt that read “Celeste & Jane & Bonnie & Renata & Madeline,” the names of the five main characters in the series, played by Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, respectively. Notably, the “n” in “Madeline” is dropped to highlight the word “lie,” a fitting move considering the premise of the show.

“OMG- can’t believe it’s already here …… make sure u all tune in tonight to the BLL finale (… of Season 2) !!!!!” Urban wrote alongside the adorably supportive snap.

Kidman has previously opened up about the support she’s received from Urban while filming the show, in which she plays Celeste Wright, a woman who was abused by her husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). Perry was killed at the end of Season 1, and Season 2 of the show focused on the Monterey Five attempting to cover up the fact that they hand a hand in his death.

The relationship between Celeste and Perry required Kidman and Skarsgard to film a number of physically and emotionally difficult scenes to depict the abuse Perry inflicted upon Celeste, with Kidman telling Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that not taking her work home with her was more difficult during the project.

“Because we were shooting for so long…I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in,” she said. “Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I’ve been working a long time now. But it was hard.”

The Oscar winner added that no matter what she went through on set in regards to her character, she always “came home to loving arms” thanks to Urban.

“Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” Kidman added. “[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain…Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out.”

