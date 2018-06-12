Keith Urban Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of His Latest Video, ‘Coming Home’

Keith Urban is giving fans an inside look at the making of his latest video, “Coming Home.” The song, which features Julia Michaels, is from his recent Graffiti U album.

“We are at what is officially known as the last real honky tonk, The Cowboy Palace, in Chatsworth, [Calif.],” Urban shares in the video. “It’s actually a really super cool vibe. We’re shooting for the video, ‘Coming Home,’ with Andy Hines directing, featuring Julia Michaels. It’s been a fun day, actually.”

“It’s been an awesome day,” echoes Michaels.

Hines, a multi-faceted director who also does commercial work and documentaries, had a broad vision for the “Coming Home” video.

“I wanted to take the viewer and the listener on an audio-visual experience,” explains Hines. “We don’t know if what we’re looking at is a reality or a dream, or just step through the door into a different reality.”

“I think we have,” Urban interjects. “I’m not sure what’s real anymore.”

The video shows plenty of behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the cinematic “Coming Home” video, including the different scenarios that flash on the screen to tell the story of the song.

“This is actually a song that Julia and I wrote with J.R. Rotem, Nicolle Galyon and Merle Haggard,” says Urban. “I hope you guys have loved the video.”

The “Coming Home” video shows numerous locations, from a field to a bustling city, but for the New Zealand native, home has nothing to do with location.

“For me, home is wherever Nic and our girls are,” Urban tells PEOPLE of his wife, Nicole Kidman, and daughters, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7.

“My only desire was to not be specific about what or where or who home is. I like viewers to feel their own story and make their own connection,” Urban explains. “Andy suggested the heightened reality that we see in the video, which keeps it somewhat like a dream, or at the least, an idea more than an actuality.”

There are 15 songs on Graffiti U, covering a wide range of topics and emotions, but the cornerstone of the entire record is “Coming Home.”

“For me, ‘Coming Home’ as a song and a single really sets the tone of the album,” Urban explains. “The elements that I wanted to somehow all weave together, as a song and also as a record too, turning it into a record, for me came together on ‘Coming Home.’ So sonically it represents what the record is about, diversity on the record, sonically, and then thematically it’s very much my journey. It really feels like my life in a lot of ways.”

Purchase or stream Graffiti U at KeithUrban.net. Urban will kick off his Graffiti U World Tour on June 15. Find dates on his website.

