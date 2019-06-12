Keith Urban Announces New Graffiti U World Tour

Keith Urban is heading back out on the road! The “We Were” singer just announced a brand-new Graffiti U Tour, with 13 shows, using all new lighting and production, to give fans the best concert experience possible.

“I’m always looking for something a bit different when I go to see a show, especially when I see someone more than once – the set list, production, lighting, even just the vibe,” Urban said in a statement. “So I decided to change it up for the summer – have some fun and do something a bit different.”

Urban wrapped up his original Graffiti U World Tour in March, after performing more than 90 shows in seven countries on three different continents, spanning almost a year. The tour name comes from his most recent album, but the 51-year-old is already working on his next set of tunes, which he trusts his fans will also enjoy as much as his previous few projects.

“I feel pulled towards particular music when I’m creating,” Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t know where it goes most of the time, but I just sort of wander along, float, and see where it goes. Sometimes it wanders off to a place that I’ve never been before.

“I don’t expect that people will support it necessarily,” he continued, “so when it happens like that, when I get to make a record like Graffiti U or particularly Ripcord, those few records, and they get supported the way they have, it’s an incredible feeling for any artist.”

The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year recently performed at CMA Fest, and vows to keep returning as many years as he is invited.

“The thing I always think about is the logistics of somebody in the audience coming to a show,” acknowledged the Aussie. “There’s a lot. I mean, for artists, a lot of the time, the bus shows up and we’re there. But for a lot of the audience, there’s hotel rooms to book and babysitters and time off work. There’s so many things, to be able to come to a show. So, it means everything to them, that [artist] on stage means everything to them.

“Some have been looking forward to it for months and months, or the better part of a year sometimes, for CMA Fest,” he added. “So I always think about that, coming on stage. This might be a 35 minute set for us, but it’s something that some people have looked forward to for so long.”

See a complete list of dates below. More information can be found at KeithUrban.net.

Graffiti U Tour Dates:

June 22 Chicago, Illinois Lakeshake Festival

July 4 Provo, Utah America’s Freedom Festival at Provo

July 19 Brooklyn, Michigan International Speedway

July 20 Eau Claire, Wisconsin Country Jam USA

July 26 Cheyenne, Wyoming Cheyenne Frontier Days

Aug. 1 Detroit Lakes, Minnesota WE Fest

Aug. 2 Sioux Falls, South Dakota Sioux Empire Fair

Aug. 3 Sturgis, South Dakota Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 16 Endicott, New York Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

Aug. 31 Puyallup, Washington Washington State Fair

Sept. 15 Louisville, Kentucky Hometown Rising

Sept. 21 Franklin, Tennessee Pilgrimage Festival

Oct. 18 Durant, Oklahoma Choctaw Grand Theater

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jason Kempin