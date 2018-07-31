Keith Urban Adds Australia Dates to Graffiti U World Tour

Keith Urban is taking his Graffiti U World Tour Down Under. The “Coming Home” singer announces he will kick off the Australia leg of his tour on January 23 in Newcastle, with Julia Michaels serving as his opening act.

“Hey Australia, it’s Keith here,” Urban shares on social media. “So happy to let you know that we are bringing our Graffiti U World Tour to Australia, Down Under, with special guest Julia Michaels coming with us for the whole tour. We’re going to be making stops in Newcastle, Sydney, Canbera, Brissy [Brisbane], Melbourne, and I am so psyched for you guys to come out and see this show.”

Urban is a big fan of Michaels, who co-wrote “Coming Home” with Urban (along with J.R. Rotem and Nicolle Galyon), and sings on the track with him.

“I heard her EP [Nervous System] a while back,” Urban recalls. “She put out a song called ‘Issues,’ and I loved it, and then I got her EP and there’s maybe just seven or eight songs on it, but I literally loved every single song on that record, and I thought I just [had] to figure out if I can write with her someday.”

Merle Haggard is also given a co-writing credit on the song, since his classic hit, “Mama Tried,” inspired “Coming Home.” With the tune currently in the Top 5, and climbing, the song could mean the late singer will have his first No. 1 hit in more than 30 years.

“It feels extraordinary,” Urban says of the possibility. “I mean, Haggard, I grew up with so much of his music in our house and that particular song – ‘Mama Tried’ that this guitar lick is taken from – is just so deep in my DNA. So, the idea that Hag may get another No. 1 song since the ’80s is just about time [laughs] I’d say.”

Urban is currently crossing the country on the United States leg of his tour, with Kelsea Ballerini serving as his opening act, and Lindsay Ell joining him for the upcoming Canadian leg. Tickets for the Australia shows will go on sale on August 6. A list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows can be found at KeithUrban.net.

