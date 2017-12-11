Country

Kelsea Ballerini Joins Cole Swindell, Maren Morris and More in Standing up for Bullied Student

After Kimberly Jones shared a video online of her son, Keaton Jones, tearfully detailing the bullying he endures at school and calling for others to be nicer to one another, a host of celebrities have spoken out in support of the Knoxville, Tennessee student, sharing his message and offering words of strength.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it?” Keaton asked in the video. “Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.”

“I don’t like that they do it to me. And I, for sure, don’t like that they do it to other people, cause it’s not okay!” he added. “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

Along with stars like Chris Evans, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown, several country singers have also praised Keaton for his positive attitude despite the bullying he had been through.

Kelsea Ballerini used Twitter to write that she would be happy to help Keaton face his bullies.

The student had shared in the video that bullies threw food at him and made fun of his nose, among other things.

Cole Swindell offered to meet Keaton at his show in Knoxville next month.

Maren Morris shared that she still deals with bullying as an adult, and hopes that Keaton’s message will inspire parents to talk to their own children.

“Friends, overwhelmed is the understatement of the world right now,” Kimberly wrote on Facebook Saturday, according to PEOPLE. “I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he’s still just a little boy & he’s a little boy who desperately wants acceptance, that I have to try to find a way to navigate him through the difference in true acceptance & attention.”

“I know God has His hand in this, & I trust that the right things will happen in the right time,” she added.

