Rising Star Kaylee Rutland Premieres Music Video for ‘Do You’

Rising star Kaylee Rutland is giving PopCulture.com an exclusive first look at the video for “Do You.” The song, which Rutland co-wrote with Jamie O’Neal and Minnie Murphy, was inspired by Rutland’s desire to instill a message of positivity in young listeners, including her own sister.

“‘Do You’ is very special to me,” Rutland told PopCulture.com. “My younger sister, Madie, who was 13 years old at the time, was my inspiration for this song. She reminded me so much of myself at that age and of all the other young women who struggle with insecurities and finding self-confidence from within. I wanted to write a song to remind Madie of just how incredible she is and to remind young women everywhere that the best thing we can do is to simply celebrate who we are and to be ourselves, rather than trying to fit into a mold of what we think others expect.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s also a reminder,” she added, “to take the images we see on social media with a grain of salt and that no one is perfect, regardless of his or her follower count.”

Teaming up with O’Neal was a dream come true for Rutland, who grew up inspired by her music.

“Working with her was fantastic!” Rutland gushed. “She is always a joy to be around, and this song would not have been the same without her. Jamie is a brilliant songwriter and producer. She completely understood the message I was trying to convey, added to my vision, and helped to pull the very best out of me when we were in the studio recording it.”

Rutland might be just getting started in country music, but she already has a very clear vision of what she wants to represent, as a person and with her music.

“I want my music to mean something to people, to make a difference and to empower them,” explained the singer. “The message behind this song is something very close to my heart and I’ve been blessed to see the positive impact it’s had on people who have felt more encouraged in their identity.”

“Do You” is a hint of what Rutland’s upcoming record will sound like, which she hopes to have in the hands of her fans by next year.

“I am very excited to release new music in 2019!” Rutland revealed. “I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio in the coming weeks to begin work on my next project. I plan to do a lot more writing and live performances in the New Year and my biggest hope is that my music will continue to touch more people and to make a difference in their lives.”

Download “Do You” on iTunes. More information on Rutland can be found by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AristoMedia