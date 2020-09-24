Kane Brown Wants to Add Another Baby to His Family

✖

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn welcomed their daughter, Kingsley, in October 2019, and the country singer is already thinking about a second baby. "I want a boy, too," he told Extra. "I want a boy and a girl." Brown also couldn't help but gush about his daughter, sharing, "Kingsley has changed my life. She smiles at me and my heart melts."

"It's crazy that she's about to be 10 months old already," he added, sharing that he's already raising his daughter be tough. "I play with her kind of rough, so she's already acting like she's going to play rugby or something," he said. "I can already tell she's going to hit hard." While she might grow up to play rugby, Brown isn't yet sure whether Kingsley will take after her musical dad. "She can scream so loud she'll make your ears bleed," he joked.

In July, Brown told PopCulture.com that being a dad is "amazing." "I never knew what to expect, but I knew that whenever I had my kid that I would be the dad that was always there for her," he said. "It's cool actually getting to watch your childhood... It's like you're reliving your childhood, watching her grow up. Not on the same cartoons, because I feel like cartoons suck now. But other than that, it's cool just seeing how she acts."

The 26-year-old added that he "can't wait" to take his daughter to Disney World for the first time, though that trip likely won't happen soon due to the pandemic. For now, Brown is soaking up his time with his family, watching Kingsley grow up while his touring is on pause. "She's army crawling," he shared. "She's almost standing up by herself. So hopefully we get to those walking stages pretty soon."

As quarantine has progressed, Brown has been getting back into performing, appearing on multiple late-night shows and recently performing at the ACM Awards in Nashville. He is also set to appear during the upcoming virtual iHeartCountry Festival and is recording a show for a drive-in event that will be broadcast at drive-in locations across the United States and Canada on Sept. 26. Brown will perform along with special guests Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen and a set from Granger Smith will open the show.