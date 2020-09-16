Kane Brown Adds Special Guests to Upcoming Drive-In Event

Kane Brown is the latest artist to take part in a drive-in concert event amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Brown's Encore Drive-In Nights event to air on Sept. 26 at theaters across the United States and Canada. This week, it was announced that the Georgia native will be joined by Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Granger Smith during the show.

Smith will open the show and has filmed a Pre-Show performance exclusively for the event. He will also join Alaina and Allen on stage as special guests during Brown's set. Along with the performance, the show includes behind-the-scenes interviews, professional editing, cinematic storytelling and more. Brown's show will air on Sept. 26 as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series, which was launched earlier this year as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Encore Drive-In Nights (@encoredriveinnights) on Sep 8, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

"Kane Brown is such a fantastic and talented performer and you know he was going to bring the energy and enthusiasm that his fans love on his own. But now we’ve also added Jimmie, Granger and Lauren to the show — I mean, are you kidding me?" Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live," said in a statement. "All of these young stars performing for the same concert now officially makes this show one of the best collections of young country artists that are driving the genre forward. We can’t wait to see it!"

Tickets for the show are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com/encore- kanebrown and early bird ticket pricing is available until Sept. 20 at certain locations. Tickets admit up to six fans per car. For more information and to see if a venue near you is presenting the show, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater.

The Encore Drive-In Nights concert series began in July with Blake Shelton's show, which featured Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, and was followed by a concert from Metallica last month. Drive-in theaters hosting the event are adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff are required to wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series also uses contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms and guidelines around concessions are enforced to abide by individual state regulations.