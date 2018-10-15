Kane Brown Tattoos New Wife’s Name Onto His Hand

Kane Brown married longtime girlfriend Katelyn Jae over the weekend, and the country singer showed off his devotion to his wife with a brand new tattoo after their wedding.

Brown revealed on his Instagram Story on Saturday that he had gotten Jae’s first name inked in cursive on his hand, with the “y” in her name curving into an infinity symbol.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jae’s name sits between Brown’s thumb and his wrist and is next to a previously existing tattoo of a rose.

Brown and Jae married at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, serving an “enchanted forest” vibe with lush greens and fall tones as their color palette.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the couple told PEOPLE of their venue. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

The two were wed by their pastor in front of 200 friends and family members, keeping the ceremony traditional after sharing a personal moment ahead of their nuptials.

“We decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional,” the couple revealed.

After the ceremony, Brown and Jae celebrated with friends in a bounce house before getting their groove on.

Brown previously told ABC Radio that he and his wife will be heading to East Tennessee for some downtime after their wedding.

“My fiancée, we had three different places to go to,” he said. “She’s from Philadelphia. So she’d never been to Gatlinburg, except for one other time with me, and that was like our best vacation we ever had. So we’re just gonna go back. We rented a little cabin above Dollywood, and we’re just gonna have a good time.”

“We chose someplace that we both love and can just completely relax and spend time appreciating nature, each other — and no cell service!” the couple added to People of their honeymoon.

Days before his wedding, Brown took home three trophies at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, making him the most-awarded country artist at the ceremony. He still has plenty to celebrate in the upcoming weeks, as the singer will turn 25 on Oct. 21 and release his new album, Experiment, on Oct. 9.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz