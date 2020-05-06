Kane Brown Shares a Video ‘Update’ on ‘Baby King’

✖

Kane Brown's daughter Kingsley is 6 months old, and her proud dad shared a new update with fans on Instagram last week, posting a video of himself at home with his baby girl. The clip was a selfie video Brown took of himself with Kingsley, wearing a light pink bib and a matching headband, sitting on his lap. "Say hi!" he told her with a smile, though the infant seemed more interested in something off-camera. "An update on baby king!" Brown wrote in his caption. "She steals her daddy’s heart more and more every day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Apr 29, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

The "Cool Again" singer recently told RADIO.com that one silver lining of being off the road during the coronavirus pandemic is that he's getting to spend more time with his daughter. In response to a fan question, the 26-year-old said that he sees his quarantine "kind of a blessing, and a curse, of course. The blessing for me is just getting to see everything that she does. I'm not missing one second." He also shared his baby girl's latest milestone, explaining that Kingsley finally just found her tongue. "She keeps her tongue out all the time," he said. "I'm waiting for her first words. She ain't got to that point yet, but she's almost crawling, so I'm just excited to be able to witness it all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by katelyn rose brown ☾ (@katelynbrown) on Apr 29, 2020 at 3:44pm PDT

Brown and wife Katelyn welcomed Kingsley in October 2019 and days after her birth, Brown released a personal song called "For My Daughter" that he dedicated to his new arrival. "I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents," he said in a statement at the time. "I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up."

"It's amazing to be a dad," Brown told SiriusXM's The Highway's Storme Warren while on the road on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which is currently on pause. "I think the hardest thing is being on the road and trying to find ... not only are you trying to find family time with your baby and your wife, you also have family out there. Your band, and you know I've got Russell [Dickerson] and Chris [Lane] out, that I haven't really got a chance to hang out with or talk to, so it's finding time to hang out with them as well." "Just hang out with their crew and get to know everybody, 'cause you never know; they could be touring with me two to three years down the road," he added. "Finding time is really the hardest thing right now."