Kane Brown Drops ‘For My Daughter’ After Birth of Daughter Kingsley Rose

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, into the world earlier this week. Brown celebrated her arrival by dropping a new song, “For My Daughter,” in honor of his little girl’s arrival. The song references Brown’s unique and challenging upbringing, with his father in prison for most of his life, vowing Kinglsey will have a different childhood than the one he had.

“They say dads are supposed to shape you and in a way I guess mine did / I knew what I wouldn’t do if I ever had a kid / They say history repeats itself / Well, I guess that’s up to me / I grew up without a dad, I’m gonna be the best one I can be,” Brown wrote in the song.

Brown announced the song on social media, earning praise from his wife, Katelyn, for the heartfelt song.

“You are the most amazing dad already …I am in awe of you and how perfect of a dad you have been already in these past few days ….” she wrote. “No idea what I would do without you .. love you so much ( hormones are on another level right not so I need to get of ig and stop gushing over you , but wow I love u so much ) Kingsley and I are the luckiest girls.”

Brown previously opened up about having an absentee father, which only made him more determined to be a better father for his own child.

“I’m excited,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “You know, me and my wife are in it together, and I get to be the dad that I never really had.”

Brown still maintains contact with his father, who he credits with at least some of his musical aptitude,

“He’s a drummer, which I didn’t even know,” Brown stated. “He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I’m going to hire him when he gets out.”

Brown announced Kingsley’s arrival with a photo on social media of the new family of three.

“Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” the singer captioned the picture.

Brown is taking some time off the road to be with Katelyn and Kingsley. Find tour updates on his website.

