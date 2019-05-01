Kane Brown Recalls Emotional First Time Hearing Baby’s Heartbeat

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, are excited to become parents for the first time later this year, but that excitement got even more intense after the couple heard the heartbeat for the first time.

“We went to the hospital and actually checked the heartbeat and … we got very more emotional,” Brown recalled to Extra. “I was getting nervous going down the elevator and once she actually saw the baby … it makes it so much more real, so we were both excited.”

Fortunately, Jae is, at least so far, not battling much morning sickness that plagues most women.

“She hasn’t gotten any sickness or anything,” Brown revealed. “She feels nauseous every once in a while, but she’s been great other than that.”

Jae previously showed a video of their first ultrasound, illustrating how emotional the experience has been for her.

“The coolest day of my life by far,” Jae shared on Instagram. “I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. [Kane Brown] I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with.”

Brown has already had several platinum-selling and No. 1 singles, but it’s the people he works with, more than chart success, that keeps propelling him to work harder than ever.

“Just seeing everybody happy and excited to be working with me it just pushes me and motivates me,” Brown conceded.

Brown will hit the road this weekend to join Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour, where he is looking forward to the time off-stage almost as much as when he gets to perform.

“It’s cool,” he said. “Me and Jason are very similar, very low-key. He’s one of the artists I get to hang out with the most and we just relate a lot, so it’s cool to have, like, a brother beside me the whole time, and get to go out on tour with him and he’s a huge artist, so it’s awesome to get to look up to him.”

