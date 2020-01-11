Kane Brown Readies Staples Center Show After Postponing Due to Loss of Drummer

Almost three months after Kane Brown‘s drummer and friend, Kenny Dixon, unexpectedly passed away in a car accident, Brown is ready to perform his sold-out show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 9. Brown canceled the show, originally scheduled for Oct. 18, to allow him and his band time to grieve.

Brown will be joined for the show by Granger Smith, Gabby Barrett and Dee Jay Silver. He will kick off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour on Feb. 2 in Dublin, Ireland, where he plans on taking his wife, Katelyn, and daughter Kingsley, on the road with him for at least some of his shows.

“We get a new tour bus in January so they’re going to knock out –– there’s a couch in the back, beside our bed,” Brown explained to Extra. “They’re going to knock out half the couch beside our bed and put in a crib so she’ll be able to sleep back there with us.”

Brown is also working on new music in 2020, with an album already in the works.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brown told Billboard. “I’ve got a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful,’ which is also our tour name. It’s a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I’m really excited about. I’m really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that’s completely different than anything I’ve ever released. I’m not trying to leak anything, but I’m hyped.”

Dixon passed away on Oct. 12, shortly after Brown finished serving as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour. Dixon, who left behind a fiancée and a 3-year-old boy.

“Love you so much dude!!!” Brown wrote on Instagram after Dixon’s death. “You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

