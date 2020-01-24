Kane Brown Calls Performing at Staples Center a Milestone of His Career

Kane Brown definitely crossed an item off of his bucket list earlier this month, when he performed a sold-out show at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show, which was originally scheduled for October but delayed when Brown’s longtime drummer, Kenny Dixon, passed away, became one of the highlights of Brown’s life and career so far, and something he will likely have a hard time topping.

“I got to perform to a sold-out Staples center and it was [definitely] a milestone of my career,” Brown wrote on Instagram, along with a video of part of his performance. “Thanks to all the amazing fans and industry people in my life that made dreams become reality.”

Brown used his former tour set-up for the Staples Center, but revealed to Extra that his upcoming Worldwide Beautiful Tour will have entirely new, and impressive, production.

“[It] will just be all kinds of different production that nobody has seen before,” Brown vowed. “Different songs … It will be fun and energetic and a good time.”

The tour name comes from a song from Brown’s upcoming new album, which is scheduled to be released later this year, although a specific date or record title has yet to be announced.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brown told Billboard. “I’ve got a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful,’ which is also our tour name. It’s a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I’m really excited about. I’m really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that’s completely different than anything I’ve ever released. I’m not trying to leak anything, but I’m hyped.”

Brown promises to bring his daughter, Kingsley, along for at least some of his shows, along with his wife, Katelyn.

“We have a new bus that we’re gonna put a crib on it and she’ll be everywhere with me,” Brown revealed.

Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour will kick off on Feb. 2 in Dublin, Ireland, and head to the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France and Germany before launching his North American leg on Feb. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J. Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will serve as Brown’s opening acts. Find tour dates by visiting Brown’s website.

