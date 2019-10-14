Kane Brown Mourns Drummer Kenny Dixon After Fatal Car Accident: You Will Be Watching Over Us

Tragedy struck Kane Brown and the country music scene when his drummer, Kenny Dixon, was involved in a fatal car accident on Saturday. Dixon was 27 at the time of his death. There have not been many details revealed about the incident. Dixon was from Georgia.

Brown shared an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

“Love you so much dude!!!” the post began. “You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

A statement from the band was also released.

“Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Dixon was set to marry his fiance, Sarah Hendrick, in November. She shared a heart-breaking series of photos in an Instagram post over the weekend. The two raised a son, Levin James, who is 3-years-old.

“I’m at a loss of words,” she opened. “I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident,” she captioned of a gallery of images depicting their young son, Levi. “I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

Dixon was a member of Kane Brown’s band since the beginning. Brown released his first studio album, “Kane Brown” on Dec. 2, 2016. His second release, “Experiment”, came in 2018 and rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

He’s already built up a decorated resume, having won for Male Video of the Year at this year’s CMT Music Awards for the song, “Lose It”. His song, “Heaven,” was also nominated for Country Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.