Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae Share Wedding Details

Kane Brown tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Katelyn Jae over the weekend just outside Nashville, Tennessee, with the couple saying “I do” during an “enchanted forest” ceremony that officially proclaimed them husband and wife.

For her big day, Jae chose a form-fitting mermaid-style gown with lace detailing and cut-outs, explaining to PEOPLE that she wanted something simple yet stylish.

“I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill,” she said. “The dress is simple, comfortable and understated — but with a kick.”

Jae’s gown features an illusion back with a lace border and a long dramatic train, and the 26-year-old revealed that it didn’t take her long to find.

“I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried,” she shared. “I just loved everything about it.”

The music management student and singer completed her bridal look with rhinestoned Steve Madden sandals and diamond earrings, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves.

As for Brown, he opted for a midnight blue velvet Lanvin suit with bow tie and shirt.

The couple wed at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, explaining that they were looking for a scenic spot to say their vows.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the two said. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

For their honeymoon, Brown and Jae aren’t traveling too far, spending some time in a cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“My fiancée, we had three different places to go to,” Brown previously told ABC Radio. “She’s from Philadelphia. So she’d never been to Gatlinburg, except for one other time with me, and that was like our best vacation we ever had. So we’re just gonna go back. We rented a little cabin above Dollywood, and we’re just gonna have a good time.”

On Wednesday, the singer gave fans a quick peek into his honeymoon, sharing a series of clips on his Instagram story of himself and Jae on a ride at Dollywood. He followed that with a shot of the view from the couple’s cabin, as well as his wife eating some of what Brown called “Brown’s famous bbq pizza.”

“She talkin’ all that junk but yet she’s still eatin’ it,” he joked.

