Watch Kane Brown's Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game Halftime Performance

Kane Brown performed during the halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day football game this year, his performance serving as the official kickoff to The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. Brown ran through a number of hits during his six-minute set, which was pre-taped in an empty AT&T Stadium earlier this month.

The 27-year-old began his performance on the football field, an orchestra accompanying him on his song "Heaven." He then moved into his unifying track "Worldwide Beautiful," which featured a choir on stage. After the camera cut to the outside of the stadium, the choir was replaced by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who joined Brown for "Be Like That," his recent release that originally features Swae Lee and Khalid, followed by Brown's hit "Lose It."

Brown had one guest artist join him during his performance, bringing Lauren Alaina on stage for a short rendition of their hit duet "What Ifs," which was introduced by a drum line. The performance concluded with "One Thing Right," Brown's collaboration with Marshmello. Fireworks went off as fans outside danced in the beds of their trucks, the song ending as Brown declared, "Happy Thanksgiving, America!"

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Dallas Cowboys halftime show honoring The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign," the Georiga native previously said in a statement. "There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond."

The Red Kettle Campaign, which helps to provide shelter and meals for those who need them, Christmas toys for children and social service programs to millions in need, is at risk this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Salvation Army began the campaign early this year for the first time in 130 years, and Brown told James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he is happy to do his part to help those in need.

"Salvation Army, there's not much foot traffic going around, so it's hard for them to collect money for the homeless and everything," he said. "If I see a homeless person on the side of the road, we have a lot of them in Nashville, I can't help but stop and help them out as much as possible, so this is just another way for me to do that."