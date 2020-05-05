Fresh off the release of his new single, "Cool Again," Kane Brown is teasing more new music for fans, sharing a snippet of a new collaboration with Chris Young on Twitter on Sunday. "Blow up @ChrisYoungMusic and tell him to release our feature so u can hear the rest of the song!" Brown wrote. "We all have famous friends." Young seemed to confirm the song's title with his reply, writing, "I see you Kane haha #FamousFriends."

The up-tempo guitar-driven song celebrates everyday people, who Brown and Young call their famous friends you've probably never heard of. "My buddy Jason, he's a sheriff / He'll flash his lights but let me go / My boy Randy, he's a preacher / My girl Megan, she's been teacher of the year / I swear for five years in a row," he sings in a verse before getting to the chorus. "I've got some famous friends you've probably never heard of / Back in Hamilton County, our crowd is second to none / You might not know 'em here in this big city we're in / When I go back home, I've got some famous friends / Yeah, I do." On Monday, Young one-upped Brown with another verse of the song that features his vocal as the lead, singing about friends named Brandon and Johnny from Rutherford County.

Brown and Young originally teased their collaboration around one year ago, that Young was overseas while Brown recorded his vocals for the song. "Famous Friends" will reportedly appear on Young's upcoming album which is tentatively scheduled to be released this year. The project is rumored to be called Raised on Country after Young's recent single, which will appear on the album along with "Town Ain't Big Enough" and his current single "Drowning." Brown previously opened for Young on Young's 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour and the two collaborated on "Setting the Night on Fire" on the deluxe edition of Brown's self-titled debut album.

Brown told RADIO.com that a new album of his own is currently in production. "I think we're going to release an EP first and then the album's coming soon after," he said. "I don't know how soon, I don't know the exact date, we don't have it yet, but the EP will be pretty soon."

"The hardest part right now is just getting in the studio and recording because of the quarantine," he added. "The studio where I go to sing at is at [producer] Dan Huff's house, so it's rough because he doesn't want people over there, I don't want to leave the house and we gotta be close to each other to record. So that's probably the hardest part of it."