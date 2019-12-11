Kane Brown Brags That Daughter Kingsley Is ‘Really Smart’ at 6 Weeks Old

Kane Brown’s daughter, Kingsley, might be only 6 weeks old, but her father is already bragging that she is really smart! Brown recently opened up about life as a new father, praising the infant for how much she is already doing at such a young age.

“She’s really smart. I mean, she’s already pulling her paci(fier) in and out at a month and two weeks,” Brown boasted to WUSN (via CMT). “She loves lights. I don’t know if that’s a baby thing or what, but she’s just very aware. That’s my girl.”

Kingsley will likely take after Brown in a lot of ways, but when it comes to her vocal cords, he is giving all of the credit to his wife, Katelyn.

“The doctors said when she was first born that hers were the best baby lungs they had heard in a while, so I think she’s got her mom’s voice,” Brown added.

When Brown kicks off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour in 2020, he plans on bringing his wife and child out on the road for at least some of the shows.

“We have a new bus that we’re gonna put a crib on it and she’ll be everywhere with me,” Brown revealed to Billboard.

Brown is also putting the finishing touches on his new record, which includes a song that inspired the tour name.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brown said. “I’ve got a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful,’ which is also our tour name. It’s a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I’m really excited about. I’m really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that’s completely different than anything I’ve ever released. I’m not trying to leak anything, but I’m hyped.”

The album will likely also include a song Brown wrote, “For My Daughter,” which he was inspired to write after finding out he was going to be a father, especially since Brown didn’t have a close relationship with his own dad, who went to prison when Brown was a young child, and remains incarcerated.

“He’s a drummer, which I didn’t even know,” Brown told ABC. “He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I’m going to hire him when he gets out.”

