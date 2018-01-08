Kalie Shorr Announces Release of New EP, ‘Awake’

Awake – EP coming January 26th 2018 pic.twitter.com/yPD9mSjCd3 — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) January 8, 2018

Up-and-coming artist Kalie Shorr has announced the release of her new EP, Awake, on Jan. 26, with the release featuring seven tracks that will show a new side to the 23-year-old.

Shorr has already released the song “Two Hands” from the project, which sees the singer blend her pop-country style with plenty of guitar and a little bit of twang.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sometimes, this industry makes you second guess yourself,” Shorr said. “It might not even mean to — there are just so many opinions and it’s easy to try to please everyone.”

The singer added that creating Awake has been a refreshing experience for her.

“This project is the first time I’ve tuned everything else out but my own gut feeling on who I am and what makes me unique,” she explained. “This past summer, I bought a new electric guitar, met an amazing producer, and fell back in love with the records that made me want to write songs in the first place. Before I knew it, the Awake EP was born. I couldn’t be more excited for its release, this record feels like the most authentic introduction to me I could give anyone.”

Shorr has been named a CMT Next Women of Country artist and has claimed spots on numerous 2018 artists to watch lists. She will also act as support for the Sara Evans All The Love CMT Next Women of Country Tour.