Kacey Musgraves Speaks out After Kelsea Ballerini Slams Radio Station: ‘They Cannot Stop Me’

When Kelsea Ballerini spoke out against country station WKQC and their policy against playing two female acts back to back, she wasn’t the only artist who was rightfully outraged. Kacey Musgraves also spoke out against the radio station, vowing that their unfair, and sexist, rules would not at all hinder her career.

Smells like white male bullshit and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me. ✌🏼 https://t.co/Ln6461sICt — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 16, 2020

“Smells like white male bullsh–– and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me,” Musgraves shared, while retweeting their original tweet, which has since been deleted.

Musgraves commented on her own post, adding, “And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense.”

Fans were quick to jump to Musgraves’ defense, agreeing that the radio station’s policy was both absurd and unfair.

“They have time to play two men named Luke back to back but god forbid someone named Kelsea or Kacey are played back to back… or even at all…” one person wrote.

“They REEK. saying they ‘cannot play two females back to back’ is a real funny way of saying ‘hey we straight up hate women,” another person wrote.

“Can’t remember the last time I went out of my way to hear stereotypical white male country drivel,” tweeted one Musgraves fan. “At least the women of country have substance.”

Ballerini shared a screenshot of the tweet on social media, which said, “We cannot play two females back to back,” in response to someone who pointed out that a Los Angeles station played Gabby Barrett immediately followed by Ballerini.

“Not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female. I applaud their courage,” WKQC’s tweet said, implying that the rules were out of deejays’ hands.

Ballerini also commented on the statement, expressing her outrage at the unfairness of it all.

“I say this having been one of the few women who have been really embraced by country radio and having watched some of the bigger networks (and some of my friends that are [program directors] and high up) make real changes in their programming to make it look more balanced,” Ballerini said in her lengthy post. “I am grateful. BUT. there is still inequality in airplay for women. And tweets like this prove it. And it’s my job to say it out loud and post about it, because of the girls moving to Nashville ( or wherever) that are ready to outrun and outwork and outplay everyone.

“They deserve to know that they have the same shot as the guys moving here to do the same,” she continued. “Country music- We have to fix this. For us and for them. How do we do it? Let’s talk. (Also- don’t lash out at this station, they are playing by rules set for them from their higher ups).”

“Thank you for using your platform to talk about this,” Cassadee Pope commented. “It’s incredibly unfair.”

Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, who spoke out about issue in her fashion choice at the CMA Awards, also commented to Ballerini.

“I know exactly how we do it,” Nettles teased. “And I will call you.”

