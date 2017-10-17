Kacey Musgraves Shares Stunning Wedding Photos

Kacey Musgraves wed Ruston Kelly in an outdoor ceremony in Tennessee on Saturday, and the country singers both used social media Tuesday to share a set of photos from their stunning nuptials.
Saturday, in a sacred place where 2 rivers meet, I married my best friend..surrounded by the deepest kind of love and magic 📸:@nbarrettphoto pic.twitter.com/NKEiy3shrh— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 17, 2017
The snaps in Musgraves’ post show the couple walking arm in arm down the aisle, sharing a tender moment and kissing as confetti fills the air. The set also includes a solo shot of Musgraves as she holds her bouquet and leads a horse draped in garlands.
“Saturday, in a sacred place where 2 rivers meet, I married my best friend..surrounded by the deepest kind of love and magic,” the singer captioned the images.
For her big day, Musgraves donned a long-sleeved lace gown with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with a veil and a large bouquet of wildflowers. Kelly chose a green velvet jacket in line with the wedding’s natural surroundings, keeping the look classic with a white shirt, black pants and black bow tie.
Kelly also shared his own set of photos on Instagram, writing, “The best kind of magic. Best day of my life.”
Musgraves previously shared a snap of the reception decor, posting a photo of a table adorned with flowers and illuminated by a lit-up heart.
Last night. Can’t wait to show y’all more later when I come down offa cloud 9 ✨💜✨ pic.twitter.com/WBkCfaYftK— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 16, 2017
Musgraves and Kelly were first linked in 2016 and got engaged last Christmas.
