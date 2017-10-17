Kacey Musgraves Shares Stunning Wedding Photos

Kacey Musgraves wed Ruston Kelly in an outdoor ceremony in Tennessee on Saturday, and the country singers both used social media Tuesday to share a set of photos from their stunning nuptials.

Saturday, in a sacred place where 2 rivers meet, I married my best friend..surrounded by the deepest kind of love and magic 📸:@nbarrettphoto pic.twitter.com/NKEiy3shrh — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 17, 2017

The snaps in Musgraves’ post show the couple walking arm in arm down the aisle, sharing a tender moment and kissing as confetti fills the air. The set also includes a solo shot of Musgraves as she holds her bouquet and leads a horse draped in garlands.

“Saturday, in a sacred place where 2 rivers meet, I married my best friend..surrounded by the deepest kind of love and magic,” the singer captioned the images.

For her big day, Musgraves donned a long-sleeved lace gown with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with a veil and a large bouquet of wildflowers. Kelly chose a green velvet jacket in line with the wedding’s natural surroundings, keeping the look classic with a white shirt, black pants and black bow tie.

The best kind of magic. Best day of my life. 📷: @nbarrettphoto A post shared by RUSTON KELLY (@rustonkelly) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Kelly also shared his own set of photos on Instagram, writing, “The best kind of magic. Best day of my life.”

Musgraves previously shared a snap of the reception decor, posting a photo of a table adorned with flowers and illuminated by a lit-up heart.

Last night. Can’t wait to show y’all more later when I come down offa cloud 9 ✨💜✨ pic.twitter.com/WBkCfaYftK — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 16, 2017

Musgraves and Kelly were first linked in 2016 and got engaged last Christmas.

