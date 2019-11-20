Kacey Musgraves Reveals Secret to Successful Marriage With Husband Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves and her husband, Ruston Kelly, have been married for a little over two years, maintaining their relationship while they are both on the road much of the time pursuing their respective careers. Their marriage might be unconventional, but the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year reveals how they make their relationship work, even while on the road.

“You have to respect each other, respect each other’s space, and just make the effort,” Musgraves told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re both independent, we both love what we do, but at the end of the day you just gotta both make the effort to come back together and it always benefits from that.”

“He’s definitely nicer than me,” she quipped. “Like, hands down, he’s a nicer person than I am for sure.”

Much of Musgraves’ time the last few months has been spent working on her upcoming holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, airing on Amazon Prime Video, featuring James Corden, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Ray and more.

“First and foremost I’m a songwriter but it is fun now and then to be pushed outside of your comfort zone,” Musgraves said. “I was singing, acting, dancing. I’m a triple threat now!”

Perhaps surprisingly, Musgraves’ favorite part of The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show wasn’t the singing, but the humorous parts instead.

“I think some of my favorite moments were the comedy bits – getting to stand alongside and learn from a pro like Fred Armisen or James Corden – and then sing with some of my favorite musical people.”

For Musgraves’ own holiday plans with Kelly, she doesn’t know what they will be, but she does know they involve comfortable clothes and comfort food.

“It’s different every year because we tour a lot,” Musgraves acknowledged. “So we have to roll with the flow, trade off families now that [we’re] married.”

“There’s nothing fancy,” she continued. “It’s all sweatpants, hanging out with dogs, eating just whatever I can fit in my mouth.”

After the holidays, Musgraves knows how she will kick off 2020, as she prepares to work on the follow-up to her award-winning Golden Hour record.

“I need to fill up the song bank again,” Musgraves divulged. “I’m going to travel for fun for once … I’m excited to fill the inspiration tank back up, because that always serves me right. Whenever I let myself pause [and] take a second, I benefit from that, and that’s kinda what I need.”

“I love being at home hanging out with my horse,” she added, “hanging out with my husband, and that always gives me song ideas.”

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show debuts on Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

