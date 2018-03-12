Kacey Musgraves Announces Oh, What a World Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves is heading out on the road! The “Space Cowboy” singer reveals she will headline her own Oh, What a World Tour later this year, sharing the news during her recent performance at London’s 02 Arena, as part of the annual C2C: Country to Country event.

“I haven’t told anybody this yet but we are going to go on a world tour and it’s going to start over here on your side of the pond this fall,” Musgraves shared from stage. “I am freaking out because we are going to play Wembley Arena.”

Later, Musgraves tweeted more details, including tour dates (which are also listed below).

✨🌏✨ More info/countries soon! #OhWhatAWorldTour pic.twitter.com/mcny4fIbZZ — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 11, 2018

Musgraves’ overseas trek comes after what is already a busy year of touring for her. The new bride is currently on the road with Little Big Town on their The Breakers Tour, and will then spend the summer opening for pop star Harry Styles.

Thankfully, Musgraves will have plenty of new music to share with her fans. Her third studio album, Golden Hour, will be released on March 30.

“I was thinking about how there are different masks that we wear that represent different sides of us,” Musgraves told Entertainment Weekly of her inspiration for the record. “None of the masks are solely us, but they’re all us. On this record, there’s the lonely girl, the blissful girl, the new wife, the girl that’s missing her mom, the angry girl, the sarcastic girl, the ’60s-sequined Cruella de Vil with the beehive, the shy girl, the life of the party, the winner, the loser — they’re all characters on this record. None of them alone are me, but the golden hour is when they all come together and you see me as a whole.”

Pre-order Golden Hour on Amazon and iTunes. A list of all of Musgraves’ upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Oh, What a World Tour Dates

Oct. 21: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg Max

Oct. 23: Bristol, England, Bristol Hippodrome

Oct. 24: York, England, York Barbican

Oct. 26: Nottingham, England, Nottingham Concert Hall

Oct. 27: London, England, Wembley Arena

Oct. 28: Birmingham, England, Birmingham Academy

Oct. 30: Manchester, England, Manchester Apollo

Nov. 1: Gateshead, England, The Sage Gateshead

Nov. 2: Glasgow, Scotland, Armadillo

Nov. 3: Liverpool, England, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Nov. 5: Belfast, Northern Ireland, Belfast Waterfront Hall

Nov. 6: Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre

Photo Credit: Instagram/SpaceyKacey