Kacey Musgraves Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves couldn’t help but gush over her fiancé Ruston Kelly in celebration of his birthday.

The country singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet message of appreciation for her soon-to-be husband. Alongside two photos including one of Kelly playing banjo while Musgraves sings, the “Follow Your Arrow” songstress said he should be “celebrated every day.”

His birthday was yesterday but he should be celebrated every day. This man is the most patient, hilarious, gorgeous, honest soul you could ever meet. One night a long time ago I was really sad but decided anyway to go listen to some music at The Bluebird Cafe alone. [honestly my hair just looked really good and I didn’t wanna go home without anyone seeing it] Never knew that I would hear his songs and be meeting the love of my life. Never saw him coming but sometimes life has you under its wing and you don’t even realize it. ❤️ A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

“This man is the most patient, hilarious, gorgeous, honest soul you could ever meet,” she says before telling the story of how she went to the Bluebird Cafe one night alone and ended up listening to his music. “Never knew that I would hear his songs and be meeting the love of my life. Never saw him coming but sometimes life has you under its wing and you don’t even realize it.”

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve this past year. Kelly popped the question in Musgraves’ childhood home while they were visiting for the holidays.

Musgraves recently visited Dollywood for her bachelorette party complete with “fanny packs, fireworks and bedazzled bandanas.”

The pair is also featured together on the new album, Johnny Cash Forever Words: The Music, which is a compilation of Cash’s poems over the years.

