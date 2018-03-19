Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Elton John’s Inspiration

Elton John recently announced a three-year-long farewell tour, marking the end of the touring road for the legendary singer, whose career has spanned decades and produced dozens of hits. To honor John, superstar artists from all different genres have teamed up for two albums, Revamp and Restoration, which will offer reinterpretations of songs written by John and writing partner Bernie Taupin.

One of those artists is Kacey Musgraves, who will reimagine John’s “Roy Rogers” for the Restoration album. Speaking to Universal Music Group Nashville, Musgraves reflected on John’s career as well as the inspiration he has offered other artists.

“I love Elton John, and I really respect what he’s done through his career as far as remaining true to the music, to the songwriting,” the “Space Cowboy” singer said. “His persona is larger than life, and he seems so humble and sweet and genuine.”

Spent the morning with Sir @eltonofficial. We talked everything from @gucci to Bobbie Gentry. Thanks for the hospitality at your special house, the spirited chat (and the gorgeous glasses!) You’re an Earth Angel, I’m pretty sure. (Our @RocketHour Radio episode coming soon) 💜 pic.twitter.com/QpbAibzxDT — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 12, 2018

Musgraves met John last year at the Royal Albert Hall where the pair both performed.

She continued, “I think anybody that manages to become an icon and a legend by being themselves is somebody that I really respect and making it about the music and not pandering to trends or whatever throughout the years. It’s just simply about the music and I think that’s really cool. Also, I’m the dime store cowgirl; he’s a brown dirt cowboy. This couldn’t be a better fit.”

Restoration also sees contributions from Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton and Lee Ann Womack. Revamp will feature Mary J. Blige, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, P!nk and Logic, Q-Tip ft. Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

“It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” John said. “As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

