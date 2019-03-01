Kacey Musgraves Performs Surprise Duet With Former ‘Voice’ Coach CeeLo Green

Kacey Musgraves is currently in the middle of a four-night sold-out residency at the Ryman in Nashville for her Oh, What a World Tour, and the Grammy winner has been surprising fans with special guests during the shows.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, Musgraves brought out former The Voice coach CeeLo Green, with the unlikely pair teaming up for an unexpected duet.

During the middle of her set, Musgraves and her band began a mariachi-inspired cover of Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit “Crazy” before Green arrived on stage to help her finish out the song, at which point the crowd went absolutely wild.

Musgraves has been covering “Crazy” for years, though this was the first time she and Green performed the song together.

Thursday’s show saw Musgraves run through her 2018 album Golden Hour, which recently won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. She also performed early hits including her debut single, “Merry Go ‘Round,” during which she invited the crowd to take over for a full chorus, and “Follow Your Arrow,” Musgraves’ anthem of inclusivity from her sophomore album Pageant Material.

The Texas native made it clear how happy she was to be home in Nashville after her whirlwind past few weeks — she swept the Grammy Awards, presented at the Oscars and opened the Houston Rodeo — inviting fans to let loose and have fun. She also asked them to high-five their neighbors and put their middle fingers in the air, breaking the ice ahead of her vocally perfect set.

“We have a lot to celebrate together tonight,” she told the audience. “I’ve been waiting to really blow it out until I got home, so I think we’re gonna have a really great time.”

Musgraves also reflected on her career-defining year and thanked the people in the crowd who had helped her along the way.

“It’s been a crazy past, I don’t know, I guess, year, but mostly…the last few weeks have just been utter insanity,” she said. “I feel like a lucky gal. I’m surrounded by amazing people, and we just get to do these unbelievable things. And I owe a lot of that to a lot of the people in this room, and also just in Nashville.”

Music City’s support was clear during the show, with the crowd passionately singing along to every song the 30-year-old had to offer and even giving Musgraves and her band a standing ovation after a stripped-down performance of the exploratory track “Oh, What a World.”

During Wednesday’s concert, Musgraves brought out Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams to sing a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

when hayley williams comes out to sing girls just wanna have fun with kacey musgraves i have died and gone to heaven pic.twitter.com/2heB46CTT4 — roxy moure ⚡️ (@roxymoure) February 28, 2019

Musgraves has two more shows to go during her run at the Ryman, so fans won’t have to wait too long to see what other surprises the singer has in store.

Photo Credit: Getty / Lester Cohen