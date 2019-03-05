Justin Moore Reveals Track List for ‘Late Nights and Longnecks’

Justin Moore is sharing more details about his upcoming Late Nights and Longnecks album, including which ten songs made it onto the record! Moore, who co-wrote all of the songs, dug deep into his roots for his next set of tunes.

“I’ve been rooted in traditional country music my entire career,” Moore told Billboard. “On the last album [Kinda Don’t Care], there were moments we kind of stepped out of our proverbial box and stretched our legs a little bit and did things a little different than I would have earlier in my career.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But with this particular album,” he added, “12 years into this now, I said, ‘Man, I’m gonna make the most traditional-sounding country album I can make,’ and I think we did that.”

Moore co-wrote all ten songs, teaming up with hit songwriters like Rhett Akins, Chase McGill, Casey Beathard and Moore’s longtime producer, Jeremy Stover, to complete the project. But the Arkansas native didn’t write Late Nights and Longnecks while sitting in a writing room. Instead, Moore took everyone to the beach to write each of the tunes.

“[Stover] and I called a handful of the guys we love and are buddies with and kind of locked ourselves in my beach house and drank beer and wrote songs,” Moore recalled. “Not only was it fun, but it was a really cool environment. I think any time that you’re attempting to be creative, a change of scenery is a good thing.”

“I just said, ‘Hey, let’s don’t worry about writing a three- minute song for radio or doing this or doing that,’” he added. “‘Let’s just write, whatever we want to write, and the floodgates just opened up. We probably wrote 30 or 40 songs. It’s the best experience I’ve had writing songs, ever.”

Late Nights and Longnecks, which includes the emotional “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” will be out on April 26. See a complete track list below, and pre-order the record at JustinMooreMusic.com.

Late Nights and Longnecks Track List

1. “Why We Drink” | Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, Jeremy Stover

2. “That’s My Boy” | Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Stover

3. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover

4. “Jesus And Jack Daniels” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover

5. “Airport Bar” | Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover

6. “Small Town Street Cred” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover

7. “Never Gonna Drink Again” | Justin Moore, Rhett Akins, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover

8. “On The Rocks” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover

9. “Someday I Gotta Quit” | Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover

10. “Good Times Don’t” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin