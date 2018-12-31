Justin Moore Reveals Major Resolution for 2019

Justin Moore has already kicked plenty of his bad habits, but he knows exactly what he wants to get better at in 2019: using less four-letter words.

“A few years ago I actually succeeded in stopping texting and driving,” Moore revealed. “So that’s a good one. And I’m doing a lot better at this but I can probably do better, if there’s one thing … cussin’. I don’t do it nearly as much as I used to, and I probably do it less than my wife, to be honest with you, but if I could cut that out completely that would be good.”

The new year will likely bring a new album for Moore as well, since his last record, Kinda Don’t Care, was released in 2016. But the singer-songwriter, whose latest single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” is from the upcoming set of tunes, promises to return to the sounds that he grew up on with his next project.

“I’ve said in interviews for years that if I could record any album I wanted to, it would be one that sounded like it came out in the ’90s,” Moore told CMT. “So, we’re doing a really traditional ’90s sounding album,”

“I think I was eight years old with no responsibilities whatsoever when that music was the soundtrack of my life,” Moore continued. “Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson, David Lee Murphy, Daryle Singletary … I could go on.”

Moore is proud of his traditional country heritage, even though he knows it might have cost him some career advancement.

“It’s tough [to stick to your guns] because I’ve probably missed out on opportunities that otherwise I would have had … I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told to take my cowboy hat off so I’d be on TV more,” Moore acknowledged. “But to me, it was never about that. It was about longevity and doing what you love. I got into this because I love doing it.

“Fortunately our fans have never wavered,” he added. “They’ve always been there.”

The father of four is spending part of 2019 on the road, with Cody Johnson and Eric Paslay serving as his opening acts. Find dates, along with ticket and venue information, at JustinMooreMusic.com. Download “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Bryan Steffy