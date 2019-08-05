Justin Moore Calls It an ‘Honor’ to Tour With Tracy Lawrence on Late Nights and Longnecks Tour

When Justin Moore had the idea to invite Tracy Lawrence to join him on the road for his Late Nights and Longnecks Tour, kicking off early next year, he had no idea if Lawrence would actually agree. But when the country music icon quickly jumped on board, Moore realized that one of his biggest dreams was about to come true.

“I’ve been fortunate to go out and have the opportunity over the last five, six years to do my own tours and it’s been a lot of fun,” Moore shared with PopCulture.com and other media, at an event celebrating the release of his latest Late Nights and Longnecks album. “We’ve had some guys out that not only do I have a ton of respect for, but they’ve gone on to have such great careers since then. We started putting something together a little while back that I’d been saying if we could put this together it would be probably the biggest one, at least for me personally, but I think the biggest tour we’ve ever been able to put together.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re putting together the tour for this album, Late Nights and Long Necks Tour and excited to go out and do it with one of my heroes, another Arkansas boy of mine,” he added. “He’s got 18 No. 1s, Tracy Lawrence. I’ve looked up to him for a lot of years. I think it’s perfect timing for he and I to go out and do a tour together. It’s going to be so much fun. And again, I have so much respect for him.”

Moore and Lawrence collaborated on Lawrence’s previous hit, “Alibis,” for the Good Ole Days album, which Lawrence released in 2017. Moore finally feels like his career, especially with the success of his current “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” single, has reached a level where he can hold his own with an artist like Lawrence.

“I’m really excited to go out on tour with him as we had so much fun,” said Moore. “It’s just such an honor to be able to share the stage with him each and every night. Then have to talk a little Razorback sports, too. But it wouldn’t have happened without the support of this album and in particular this song. I’ve had the opportunity over the last few days to talk to a lot of folks in radio about this album and about the current single.”

Lawrence is equally excited to hit the road with Moore and anticipates a lot of fun, both on and off stage.

“We kick things off I think the middle of January in 2020,” Lawrence told PopCulture.com. “Three to four months, somewhere in there. We may even add some more shows. So I’m really excited about it. Justin and I have become friends over the last several years and I think this is going to be real good. We’ve got a real similar background and I think we should have a lot of fun together.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin