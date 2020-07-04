July 4th: Miranda Lambert Takes a Dip With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

✖

Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated the Fourth of July in the sun with her husband, former New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin. She shared a fun photo of the couple in a swimming pool with the "Bluebird" singer relaxing in a pink flamingo float. Lambert has had a big reason to celebrate this month after scoring a radio hit with "Bluebird," the new single from her 2019 album Wildcard.

"Happy 4th y'all!!!" Lambert wrote alongside the photo, which also co-stars one of their dogs. "Delta Dawn says don't forget to put your pets somewhere safe tonight before the fireworks," Lambert added. She also tagged her MuttNation Foundation, which promotes pet adoption and shelters. Many of her fans wished her a happy holiday. "Happy 4th Miranda and your Husband and to all your furry babies," one fan wrote. "Ahhhh y'all are so cute! Happy 4th!" another chimed in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 4, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

Lambert and McLoughlin surprisingly married in January 2019, although she did not announce their marriage until Valentine's Day, almost a month later. Although the wedding was shrouded in privacy, she has been more open about sharing pictures with McLoughlin on her Instagram page lately. He popped up in a June 18 photo in front of an ice cream truck, which she could not resist running to when she saw it. "I don't like adulting that much so anytime I can just follow the music of the ice cream truck to happiness I want to," she wrote at the time. "From now on If you see me running you know why."

On June 28, Lambert revealed that they rescued a small kitten they saw in the middle of the street while driving around Texas. McLoughlin saw the kitten and did a U-turn because he knew Lambert would want to take the kitten home. They named the cat Tequila. "This kitten rode 9 hours back to Nashville with us and 3 dogs and was such a champ," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lambert's single "Bluebird" is climbing up the charts. Although the song was released back in November on Wildcard, the song is just now moving up Billboard's Country Airplay chart. The song reached the No. 5 spot, her highest position on the chart since "Automatic" reached No. 3 in 2014. The song also finally entered the Hot 100 chart, reaching No. 33. It was the first time Lambert appeared in the Hot 100 Top 40 since her 2004 duet with Carrie Underwood," Something Bad." Lambert wrote the song with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby just three days after she married McLoughlin.