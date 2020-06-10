Miranda Lambert Earns First Solo Top 10 Song in 6 Years With 'Bluebird'

✖

Miranda Lambert has made her way to the Top 10 of the country charts as a solo artist for the first time in six years, currently climbing the charts with her single "Bluebird." The song is at No. 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and No. 6 on the Mediabase chart. Lambert's last solo Top 10 song was "Automatic," which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's chart in June 2014.

In October 2014, Lambert and Carrie Underwood's duet "Somethin' Bad" went to No. 7, and Lambert's collaboration with Jason Aldean, "Drowns the Whiskey," reached No. 1 in August 2018. "Bluebird" appeared on Lambert's November 2019 album Wildcard and was written by the singer along with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. "I love 'Bluebird.' It's a song like I've never written before, and I'm so proud to be a part of it," Lambert previously said in a statement. "Since I wrote it, I've been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there — I live on a farm — but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what's around me. Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it's a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it."

The song is still on the upswing, which means that Lambert could nab herself another Top 5 hit or even another No. 1. The Texas native last topped the charts in 2012 with "Over You" from her album Four the Record. Earlier this year, Lambert told Billboard that she, Dick and Hemby wrote "Bluebird" three days after Lambert married husband Brendan McLoughlin in early 2019. "I felt like for that song; I might as well tell my news to my friends because I felt like it would really add [to it]," she said. "And it turned out that it did." "She poured a glass of wine and held up her hand," Hemby recalled. "She goes, 'I got married three days ago.' And Luke and I started laughing; like, we just couldn't believe it. Brendan is so sweet, and they're so happy."

Lambert and McLoughlin were spending their quarantine together on their farm in Tennessee, where Lambert recorded several performances of "Bluebird" for several television appearances. Last month, the duo took off on a road trip in their newly purchased Airstream trailer, driving up to New York to visit family.