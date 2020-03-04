Miranda Lambert Praises Drivers After End of First Run of Wildcard Tour

With more than a month until Miranda Lambert‘s Wildcard Tour resumes, Lambert and her band and crew — including her drivers — will also get to enjoy a little time off. The “Bluebird” singer praised her drivers on social media, in a heartfelt post while also expressing her sadness over the deadly Nashville tornadoes.

“After being gone 2 weeks, We just landed in Nashville with a heavy heart full of prayers for our beautiful city,” Lambert wrote. “We traveled 8,255 miles this run. 8 shows in 12 days. I just want to say thank you to my band and crew for pushing the limits on this tour and doing it with a smile on your face. Our bus drivers and truck drivers drove all night and day with snow chains on the tires, and through another blizzard night before last to get us to our final show of the run (make up show in Denver). And Denver y’all made it all worth it!! Winter touring ain’t for the weak.

“These are some of our bada— drivers in front of Elvira,” she continued. “She’s dirty but runnin good through it all! The Wildcard tour is special for all kinds of reasons and these guys one of them. The second picture is Delta Dawn in the Tennessee sun for anyone that needed a smile today. Anaheim, San Diego, Ontario, Salt Lake City , Fresno, San Jose, Sacramento, Denver. Thank you all for coming out to see us! Y’all are the reason for the miles and the smiles.”

At least Lambert gets to bring a piece of home with her when she does go back on the road. Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a former New York City police officer, has retired from the police force, and is reportedly currently working in security for his wife.

Lambert will next head to Australia for two shows. Her Wildcard Tour resumes on April 23 in Boise, Idaho, with Cody Johnson and LANCO serving as her opening acts. She will also head to Las Vegas on April 5 for the ACM Awards, where she is nominated for three trophies, including Female Artist of the Year.

Find a list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Leah Puttkammer