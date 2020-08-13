Jordan Davis Releases Acoustic Video for 'Detours' Featuring His 8-Month-Old Daughter

Jordan Davis released an acoustic version of his song "Detours" last week, and the accompanying music video features an adorably tiny star — Davis' 8-month-old daughter, Eloise Larkin. The video is set in Eloise's room, where Davis sits on the floor with his daughter, who inquisitively examines her dad's guitar.

"So I'm going to tell you the story, not the whole story, you can learn that some other day. So I met your mom in Houma, [Louisiana] and this is back when your dad was living like a wild child. But you know how sweet your mom is? I started acting better after I met momma and I wrote a song about it." "I did, I did," he tells Eloise after she appears to dispute this point. "You want to sing it with me?"

As Davis begins to sing, the shot cuts to various photos in the home of Davis, his wife, Kristen, and their daughter, who remains attentive throughout her dad's acoustic performance. Davis began writing "Detours" with Dave Turnbull in 2016 and finished the song with the help of his brother, singer/songwriter Jacob Davis, and the song appears on Davis' recently released self-titled EP.

"It's a personal song about how I was kind of living like a heathen before I met my wife," the 32-year-old said in a video. "I met Kristen in Houma at a buddy of mine's wedding. My whole outlook kind of changed from that meeting on." Davis and Kristen married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in November 2019, which Davis referred to as "a life-changing detour."

"For me, it's been amazing, and Eloise is the best thing that's ever happened to me," he said. "But the good thing about that song is, I always say, the first verse is me before Kristen, after that is the first chorus, the second verse is all her and how it's changed my life for the better. First verse is kind of tough to sing, the second verse is pretty awesome. I think that's what makes 'Detours' so special. I feel like the good Lord puts stuff in your life that you can either lean into or run away from, and I'm really glad that Kristen showed up in Houma."

The original music video for the song was released in April and includes throwback photos of Davis and his wife as well as scenes from their engagement, wedding and Eloise's arrival, and Davis told PEOPLE that the clip is "almost like a wedding video." "It's something that we can go back and look at and see how much we've grown, and hopefully, it's something that Eloise will be proud of," he said.