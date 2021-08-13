✖

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan have teamed up again for the music video for their collaboration "Buy Dirt," releasing the sweeping clip this week. The video features scenes of the two stars performing in a field at golden hour interspersed with black and white clips of a family's farm life.

"Buy Dirt" is the title track of Davis' May EP and was written by Davis with his brother, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins. In a video shared on social media, Davis wrote that the song is about "appreciating what you have in life and enjoying those simple pleasures that money can't buy." He added, "the official music video ft. Luke Bryan is out now and I hope you love it!"

"Buy dirt / Find the one you can't live without / Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground / Do what you love but call it work / Throw a little money in the plate at church," the chorus reads. "Send your prayers up and your roots down deep / Add a few limbs to your family tree / Watch their pencil marks and the grass in the yard all grow up / 'Cause the truth about it is / It all goes buy real quick / You can't buy happiness / But you can buy dirt."

Davis told Kelleigh Bannen on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country that Bryan was the first person he had in mind to join him when he wrote the song. "The dude is all about his family, is all about having a good time and all about his farms, his property, getting out in the woods," he said, recalling, "the second we wrote it, we were like, 'We got to get this song to Luke. If he wants to cut it great. If not, I'm going to cut it, I'm going to ask him to sing on it with me.'"

"So fortunately I sent him a text message and I was like, 'Hey, man, I want you to listen to this song. I think you're going to connect with it. If you want to be a part of it, I would love for you to. Obviously don't even feel the need to respond, but check it out. Let me know,'" he continued. "And he got right back to me. And it was funny, he was actually driving out to his farm when he got the message. So I couldn't think of a better guy to be on it with me."