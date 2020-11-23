Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan Get Married in Tennessee Ceremony

✖

Jon Pardi is officially a married man, tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Summer Duncan in a Tennessee ceremony over the weekend. The couple was originally scheduled to marry in May in a large ceremony in Montana, but ultimately celebrated at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, Nov. 21.

"Originally we were getting married in Montana in May, which was going to be unreal," Duncan told PEOPLE. "We had an entire lodge rented out for three days for a wedding weekend extravaganza with events daily, a spa, chefs ... But then COVID hit, and that all went away. With the sudden postponement — and Jon still having a full tour schedule — we were very limited with available dates."

"We had a friend who was married at Saddle Woods last year, and when we walked into their wedding, Jon was like, 'This is the most amazing wedding and venue ever,'" she continued. "So when we had to cancel our destination wedding, they were naturally the first venue we called when we knew we had to keep things closer to home. There's never a right time in 2020 to get married, so after all the planning and replanning we were just happy we got to do it."

Doing their best to keep their guests safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pardi and Duncan had everyone tested for COVID-19 ahead of the ceremony, which was officiated Pardi's longtime friend and stylist, John Murphy.

There were "Parditime" masks available for guests at the wedding as well as sanitation stations and a sit-down dinner instead of a buffet, and the majority of the ceremony and reception was held in a flex indoor/outdoor space with heaters in order to maximize ventilation. The reception was decorated with neutral colors and plenty of candles and the dinner menu included arugula Caesar salad with tomato bisque and a chicken and steak entrée with Boursin mashed potatoes and vegetables. For dessert, guests enjoyed mini churros, and the couple's first dance was set to Pardi's unreleased song "Look at You," which he wrote for his wife.

When large gatherings are once again allowed, the newlyweds plan to celebrate with their extended families and friends with multiple parties around the country. "With so much of our families being in California we had to make the tough decision to downsize (drastically) twice, and we ended up with a small group of just our immediate family and closest friends in town," Duncan shared. "We hope to eventually have a 'wedding tour' as Jon calls it and celebrate with all our family and friends in California, Nashville and Texas."