Jon Pardi Says ‘California Sunrise’ Took Him To a ‘New Level’ As An Artist

Jon Pardi’s sophomore California Sunrise album, released in 2016, changed the entire trajectory of his career. The record, which included the No. 1, platinum-selling hit, “Head Over Boots,” along with the chart-topping “Dirt on My Boots” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” helped Pardi win his first-ever CMA Award, for New Artist of the Year, as well as receive an ACM Awards nod for Album of the Year.

Pardi also earned the attention of reigning superstars like Miranda Lambert, who invited Pardi to join her on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, and Luke Bryan, who asked Pardi to serve as the opening act on Bryan’s on his What Makes You Country Tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“California Sunrise definitely has brought me to another level that I was never ever at, and I’m glad to be here,” Pardi shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I’m glad to be a support headliner this year for Miranda Lambert, and Luke Bryan. For all the four years before, I was the first of three, or first of four [acts]. And to move up to being right before the headliner is definitely a great feeling. California Sunrise is the album got me that. And it’s got me much more.”

With the success of California Sunrise, the pressure is on Pardi as he works on his third studio album, which he promises will be just as good as California Sunrise, or better.

“I try to move forward,” the 32-year-old says. “I’ll never paint my own ceiling, let’s put it that way. And I always try to make the next level. And we’re doing that, and we have lots more time. I’m really excited. There’s some cool songs already recorded … I will tell you that I will put another great record out, as much as I can, whether it’s me writing it, or these great songwriters in Nashville.”

California Sunrise is available on Amazon and iTunes. See a list of all of Pardi’s upcoming shows on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/JonPardiPics