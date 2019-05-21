Jon Pardi Makes Big Announcement About Album, Single and Tour

Fresh off his appearance on the season finale of American Idol, Jon Pardi has three big announcements to make! The California native just revealed he is releasing a new album, Heartache Medication, with the title track serving as the debut single from the record.

In addition, Pardi will hit the road this fall on his headlining Heartache Medication Tour, which will kick off with two shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Riley Green will serve as the opening act on select dates.

“The single ‘Heartache Medication’ has an 80’s George Strait ‘Fool Hearted Memory’ feel to it, and is something people can dance to,” said Pardi in a statement. “That’s something I really wanted for this album. There really are no sad songs on this record-it covers a range of subjects, but is ultimately about moving on, and having a good time.”

Pardi also teased the new song on social media, which sounds like the classic country sound Pardi’s fans have grown to love from him.

“This is [Heartache Medication], the new single off the new album coming out in September!! Also, some more big news…headlining a tour this fall and bringing along [Riley Green]!”

Pardi and Laine Hardy sang “Dirt On My Boots” and “Night Shift” during the Idol finale, with Hardy ultimately being declared the American Idol champion.

Ticket pre-sale will be available beginning on May 28, with tickets available everywhere on May 31. Every online ticket purchase for the tour will include a CD copy of Heartache Medication. See Heartache Medication Tour dates below. Find more information, including venue details, by visiting Pardi’s official website.

Heartache Medication Tour Dates:

10/01/19: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

10/02/19: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

10/04/19: Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

10/05/19: Milwaukee, WI, Eagle’s Ballroom*

10/10/19: Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

10/11/19: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

10/12/19: Helotes, TX, Floores Country Store*

10/24/19: Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

10/25/19: Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House and Event Center

10/26/19: Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot*

10/31/19: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre*

11/01/1: San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

11/02/19: Bakersfield, CA, Rabobank Theater

*Does not include Riley Green; support to be announced soon.

