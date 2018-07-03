Johnny Cash, Don Henley to Appear on Sheryl Crow’s Final Album

Sheryl Crow is in the process of making what she says will be her final full-length album, and she’s bringing along several of her talented friends to complete the record. The 56-year-old is enlisting the help of Don Henley, Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, Stevie Nicks, and even the late Johnny Cash to collaborate on her last complete set of tunes.

“I’ve got this record in the can that’s going to be coming out next year,” Crow tells radio host Kyle Matthews, in an interview on Consequence of Sound. “It’s a very collaborative record with people I’ve asked to collaborate with me, people I’ve loved and have worked with and who have been heroes of mine forever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not that Crow will stop making music. The singer-songwriter still plans on writing and recording, just in a different format.

“I made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album and I’ll just start putting songs out. That feels good to me,” Crow says. “To not spend the time in the studio to make a fully realized conceptual album but just to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate.”

Crow’s last album, Be Myself, was released in 2017. She has since released the single, “Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You” with St. Vincent (real name: Annie Clark), which will be on her next album.

“Albums as an art form are kind of a little bit of a dying art form,” Crow explains. “People are more interested in singles.”

Not that she is holding back on the record. Crow is touching on topics that are important to her, using the music as a way to speak her mind.

“It’s a luxurious time to be an artist if you want to write about what’s going on,” says the mother of two. “There’s a lot to write about and just this climate of the truth not mattering has really been unnerving to me, especially when you’re raising kids and you’re trying to explain that no matter how painful it is, the truth is the most important thing. It just started with that.

“It started with all these stories swirling around after the President was elected about the idea of how much wealth there is out there and how many people get away with becoming wealthy on the backs of other people and how at the end of the day people are just going to believe what they’re told by the person they support,” she adds. “It’s a very alarming time.”

The Missouri native called on some of her favorite artists and influences, including Cash, for her farewell project.

“It’s a very collaborative record with people I’ve asked to collaborate with me,” says Crow. “People I’ve loved and have worked with and who have been heroes of mine forever.”

Crow released a country album, Feels Like Home, in 2013, which included the Top 25 single, “Easy.” She also allowed Kacey Musgraves to record Musgraves’ Golden Hour album in Crow’s studio, which Musgraves says provided inspiration for the record.

Download “Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You” on iTunes.

Photo Credit:Getty images/Josh Brasted