Jimmie Allen Marries Fiance Alexis Gale After Postponing Initial Wedding Date

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are officially married! The country singer and Gale, a nurse, said "I do" on Thursday, the nuptials coming after the newlyweds were forced to postpone their wedding over the summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The wedding also came a little more than a year after Allen and Gale welcomed their first child together, daughter Naomi Bettie. Allen is also father to 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

While the newlyweds have remained relatively mum about the exciting step in their relationship, PEOPLE confirmed that they tied the on Thursday with a star-studded roster of guests. Among those at the ceremony were Allen's country singer-songwriters Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi. Gadecki shared some first-look images of the day to her Instagram Story, including a stunning floral arrangement set up near the outdoor seating. The image appears to indicate the couple tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony. Gale also shared a few images to her own account, with one showing a picture of herself and Allen lying on a rose pedal-covered surface. A frame on the picture read "The Allens" and "May 27, 2021."

Allen and Gale first met via a relative, though they had a connection even before their first run-in. Both the country crooner and Gale are from the same small town of Milton, Delaware, with Allen having previously told PEOPLE, “with Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we’d always known each other.” In July 2017, Allen dropped to one knee and popped the question during a trip to Disney World, with both confirming the news on social media. Announcing the engagement, Gale wrote, "Does this really mean I get to grow old with you?! Yesterday, I said yes to forever. I am beyond words and lucky to be able to call this incredible man my fiancé."

"Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I've ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I've ever experienced," Allen gushed of Gale to PEOPLE at the time. "It feels incredible to find the type of love I've been writing songs about all these years!"

The wedding news is just the latest excitement for Allen, who will sing the National Anthem at Sunday's Indy 500. Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles confirmed Allen's involvement in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 earlier in May, in a statement saying that “we are excited to welcome Jimmie to the Racing Capital of the World for a memorable and emotional Memorial Day Weekend performance.”