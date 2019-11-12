Jimmie Allen and Fiancee Alexis Gale Expecting Baby Girl

It’s been announced that country singer Jimmie Allen and his fiancee Alexis Gale are expecting a baby girl. PEOPLE reports that the 33-year-old exclusively revealed the news to them, exclaiming, “I’m headed into the girl-dad club!” He then added, “I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love.” This is Allen’s second child, as he is already dad to a 5-year-old son named Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

“It’s going to be great watching her and her big brother Aadyn grow up together,” Allen went on to say, then adding, “And of course she’s going to have custom Disney Princess dresses.” This appears to be a reference to the fact that Allen proposed to Gale at Walt Disney World in July. “The crazy thing is, I’ve always wanted to have a reason to go into the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, and now I’ve got the best reason: my daughter,” he quipped.

In addition to sharing the news with PEOPLE, Allen also posted a video on his Instagram page that showed the gender-reveal the couple held on a Florida beach.

Many of his famous friends have been commenting on the happy news, with fellow country singer Mitchell Tenpenny writing, “Love it brother! Bout to be one spoiled little daddies girl right there! Congrats to y’all!”

Former Tennessee Titan Cortland Finnegan exclaimed, “And life will be Grand and never the same .. Blessings and Congratulations pimp.”

Many fans have also been commenting on the post, with one saying, “You are going to spoil that girl. Remember boys attach to their mamas and girls to their daddies. You will love it!”

“Congrats! Only appropriate from one Disney fanatic to another you’d reveal it in front of the yacht club!” another person commented. “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH! Love you guys so much! Can’t wait to meet the baby girl!” someone else said.

“Congrats and best wishes to you and Mom for a healthy pregnancy and baby girl,”one other fan wrote. “Congratulations Big Daddy!! Aadyn’s gonna be a big bro!!! Totally stoked for you and Alexis!! Love and a hug!” a fifth fan added.

Allen and Gale are expecting their new baby in March.