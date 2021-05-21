Jimmie Allen to Sing National Anthem at Indy 500

✖

The Indy 500 will take place on May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Jimmie Allen has been tapped to sing the National Anthem ahead of this year's race. The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast on NBC with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

"We are excited to welcome Jimmie to the Racing Capital of the World for a memorable and emotional Memorial Day Weekend performance," Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release via the IndyStar. "The National Anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and this year’s rendition carries extra meaning as we prepare to welcome fans back to the Indy 500 and honor our frontline heroes." The IMS plans to allow 135,000 fans to attend the race, and an official start time has not yet been announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen)

Allen is gearing up for a busy summer, as he's set to join Brad Paisley on Paisley's 2021 tour beginning in July, just after the duo appears together on Good Morning America. The two friends will likely perform their recent duet "Freedom Was a Highway," which appears on Allen's 2020 EP Bettie James.

"Man I am super excited!" Allen told Cody Alan on CMT Radio of touring with Paisley. "We got the offer to go out with Brad, and I was like, 'Yes! Let’s make it happen! Whatever we gotta do to make it happen!' It’s cool because we get to sing ['Freedom Was a Highway'] together every night."

In August, he'll host the inaugural Bettie James Fest in his hometown of Milton, Delaware. Like his EP, Bettie James Fest was named for his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and late father, James Allen. "I’m hoping their memory lives on through this festival," Allen shared in a statement. The 34-year-old will be joined at the even by special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff, Neon Union, Hero the Band, Chuck Wicks and Chase Martin.

Bettie James Fest will take place at Hudson Fields in Milton on Saturday, Aug. 7 and tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10:00am ET at www.wickedgoodtickets.com.