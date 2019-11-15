Jimmie Allen Hints That He’s Planning a Summer Wedding

Jimmie Allen proposed to girlfriend Alexis Gale over the summer at Disney World, and while the country star can’t get enough of the vacation destination, the couple’s wedding will take place a little closer to home.

“It’s not going to be in Disney World,” he told PopCulture.com at the SESAC Awards in Nashville this week. “It’s going to be in the Northeast.”

Both Allen and Gale are from Milton, Delaware, which makes the area the perfect setting for their upcoming nuptials, which will likely take place when the weather is warm.

“I don’t like fall weddings,” Allen admitted. “I’m a summer guy — if it gets under 60 degrees it’s too cold for me.”

The 33-year-old’s fans know just how much he loves Disney World, and he proposed to Gale in July in front of the castle at Magic Kingdom with family present to share the special moment.

“She does love Disney, I love it more,” Allen said of his fiancée. “She loves it, and she tolerates my love for it, but she has a great time. We’d go about eight times a year.”

Along with planning a wedding, Allen and Gale are also preparing to welcome their first child together, a baby girl who’s due in March.

“I’m headed into the girl-dad club!” the “Best Shot” singer told PEOPLE. “I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love.”

Allen is also dad to 5-year-old son Aayden from a previous relationship.

“It’s going to be great watching her and her big brother Aadyn grow up together,” the soon to be father of two gushed. “And of course she’s going to have custom Disney Princess dresses.”

Allen and Gale were introduced by Allen’s cousin’s wife and began dating this past spring.

“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection,” Allen told PEOPLE. “It was like we’d always known each other.”

He added, “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

