Jimmie Allen Concert Canceled for Unfortunate Reason

Jimmie Allen's Western New York fans will not get to see the country music star perform. He was scheduled to play at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Sunday, but the venue canceled the show and is refunding everyone who had tickets. Organizers said there were not enough tickets sold.

"The Buffalo Waterfront has made the difficult decision to cancel the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Outer Harbor Concert Series featuring Jimmie Allen on Sunday, September 4, 2022," organizers said in a Facebook statement on Aug. 30. "We are truly sorry for all fans who are disappointed by this decision." Organizers said all tickets will be refunded within five to seven business days.

"We had a lot of marketing and advertising, but ultimately we weren't happy with the overall result on sales," Kevin Parkinson, vice president of operations and finance for Be Our Guest, told WGRZ on Friday. Parkinson said the concert was competing with too many other events in Buffalo this weekend. He did not say how many tickets Be Our Guest, which was contracted to organize the show, needed to sell.

Allen's performance was part of the Outer Harbor Concert Series, which sells general admission tickets for $24 and VIP packages for $49. Be Our Guest has two more shows, and Parkinson insisted that the two remaining shows on the schedule will go on as planned.

"We've done 70 shows over the last five years. This is the first one we've really canceled that was our show so I'm hopeful there's not more to it than what it is," Parkinson told WGRZ. "We didn't want to cancel it. It just was in the best interest of us canceling. But the shows we've had at the Outer Harbor have been very successful so far."

Allen, 37, is best known for his hits "Best Short," "Make Me Want You," and "Freedom Was a Highway" with Brad Paisley. He released his third album, Tulip Drive, in March and has competed on Dancing With the Stars. Last year, he won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year. His next music video, "Be Alright," will co-star The Goldbergs actress Hayley Orrantia. Allen has not commented on his Buffalo show being canceled. He is scheduled to perform at 93.1 WPOC's Sunday in the Country event on Oct. 2 at Merriweather Post Pavillion in Columbia, Maryland, alongside Sam Hunt and Eli Young Band.