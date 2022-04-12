Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Kiss in Sweet CMT Awards Red Carpet Moment

✖

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale took the CMT Awards red carpet by storm on Monday. Allen has been nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for his duet, "Freedom Was a Highway," with Brad Paisley. The country singer will also be on hand to present an award during the ceremony, which is airing on both CBS and Paramount+.

The couple brought out all of the stops for their red carpet appearance during the CMT Awards. Allen donned a white top, jeans, and a bright, fringed purple jacket. As for Gale, she looked stunning in a flowy pink suit. They changed into different, yet still incredibly fashionable, outfits in advance of the ceremony and wore matching emerald looks. As aforementioned, Allen was nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year alongside Paisley for their track, "Freedom Was a Highway." Alas, he lost the award to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean for their song "If I Didn't Love You."

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

All of the biggest stars in the country music scene were on hand for the CMT Awards. However, there was one individual who was unable to attend the ceremony, and they happened to have been the co-host. Hours before the ceremony was set to begin, Kelsea Ballerini, who was set to host alongside Anthony Mackie, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was consequently unable to be there in person. Kane Brown, who co-hosted the show in 2021, will help out Mackie during the awards.

"Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news," Ballerini told her fans in a video posted on Instagram. "The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore." She went on to say that she was "devastated" about the update, but added that she also had some "good news" and that she was "currently feeling a lot better." Ballerini continued, "The incredible CMT team and my team have bought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best. ... Let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons."