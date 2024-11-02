The devastation of Hurricane Helene continues to impact every aspect of life in many North Carolina communities. The fallout has also struck the entertainment community, with numerous concerts being scrapped in wake of the natural disaster. Charles Wesley Godwin Is one of the many artists reevaluating his North Carolina tour plans in wake of the hurricane.

Godwin was slated to perform at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center on No. 15. However, he has canceled the concert and opted to play another North Carolina venue as Asheville and its surrounding communities recover.

“Unfortunately, due to damage from Hurricane Helene, our show in Asheville on November 15 has been canceled,” Godwin wrote. “Thank you to everyone that bought tickets, we’ll be back as soon as we can, and your tickets will be refunded through your point of purchase.”

The country musician will now head to Elkin, North Carolina for an intimate Nov. 15 show with only a couple hundred people in attendance.

“We wanted there to be a silver lining in all of this, so on that date we’ve added a stop in Elkin, NC at Reeves Theater – one of the very first places in North Carolina that supported me and the boys,” Godwin wrote. “Can’t wait to see you all back in Elkin!”

He also urged fans to grab tickets fast, the show at the 225-seat venue was likely to sell out. He was correct, as the tickets have already sold out as of press time.

Many other artists have canceled their Harrah’s Cherokee Center dates, including In This Moment. Some, such as Bonnie Raitt and Tedeschi Trucks Band, have rescheduled to 2025.