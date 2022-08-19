'American Idol' Winner Chayce Beckham Recalls the Hilarious Prank He Pulled Touring With Jimmie Allen (Exclusive)

Chayce Beckham is living out his wildest dreams since winning American Idol Season 19 – from going on tour with country stars like Jimmie Allen and Luke Combs to releasing "Keeping Me Up All Night." Ahead of his new song's Aug. 19 release date, Beckham opened up to PopCulture.com about hilarious hijinks on the road and the inspiration behind his latest music.

Having wrapped touring with Allen this summer, Beckham said the whole experience was "wild," calling the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer "like a brother" to him. And like any brother, Beckham made sure to get into a little mischief. "It was the last show I was doing with him, and his rep was like, 'Oh, you should dress up like Jimmie. We'll grab one of his jackets,'" Beckham recalled. "Because I would never typically wear the kind of style that Jimmie wears, just because, Jimmie's Jimmie."

Stealing the CMA Award winner's eye-catching style, Beckham walked out on stage wearing a "sparkly bedazzled outfit" complete with Allen's sequined jacket and "super tight" spandex leather pants. "I went out there and sang on stage with him, and we were both just cracking up laughing because I thought it was pretty spot on," Beckham remembered. "I looked just like him."

Beckham is now planning to hit the road with Combs this fall after the two met on Idol. "That was one of the coolest experiences for me because it was somebody who was a mega superstar of my genre that I wanted to get to meet," Beckham told PopCulture of the moment. "After we sang together, his team reached out to mine and asked if I wanted to go with him and Riley [Green] to Canada."

Beckham will have new music to share with fans when he does make his way north with the release of "Keeping Me Up All Night," which the musician described as a song about "whenever kind of somebody leaves you or is missing from your life in a sense, and you're kind of just trapped inside your own thoughts, and that separation anxiety kicks in, and you're just having trouble trying to fall asleep."

"I think we've all kind of had that experience. You're waiting for somebody to text you back, or they don't text you back, or you don't know where they're at," he explained. "It's driving you crazy so you're just up 'til 4 a.m. before you can fall asleep. It's that feeling of loneliness and anxiety. It's kind of a sad song, but it sounds really nice. It doesn't sound sad." Beckham plans on releasing more singles later this year, with "hopefully" another EP or album in the mix. "Keeping Me Up All Night" is streaming now.